Pyle named June member of month

Trey Pyle has been named the June member of the month for the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Pyle joined the department in 2002 as a junior and immediately began training classes to benefit the community and the department.

Pyle has served in many roles of leadership such as captain, assistant chief, lieutenant, EMS captain and now is serving in his fourth year as chief.

Pyle also has served on the executive committee for many years and was part of the truck committee.