Seagle, Tisdale-Couch graduate from Fuqua

Fuqua School held its commencement Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. in Gilmer Gym on the upper school campus. Fuqua School’s Class of 2021 has seven summa cum laude (GPA 4.0+) graduates, six magna cum laude (GPA 3.6-3.99) and three cum laude (GPA 3.2-3.59). The 22 graduates were collectively offered more than $3.78 million in scholarships to various colleges and universities. They will use $1.1 million in academic scholarships or an average of $50,000 in financial assistance for each senior.

Keeping with the tradition of inviting alumni to deliver the commencement address, this year’s guest speaker was Dr. Bann Al-Shammaa. Al-Shammaa is a 2003 graduate of Fuqua School and earned her medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 2011. She completed her pediatric residency in 2014 also at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Al-Shammaa is board certified in pediatrics.

Al-Shammaa practices at Inova Cares Clinic for Children in Falls Church. She is a clinic champion in the fight against childhood obesity. She helped create a community outreach program to teach children and parents how to combat childhood obesity through realistic diet and exercise options.

Al-Shammaa was the recipient of a teaching award in 2017-2018 which recognized teaching performance in the top 10% of all Inova Children’s Hospital faculty. At the University of Virginia School of Medicine, she served as chief resident during her fourth year of residency. When she is not caring for children in the clinic, she enjoys teaching yoga at a local studio as a certified yoga instructor.

Fuqua School had two graduates from Lunenburg County. Jayden Douglas Seagle will attend Southside Virginia Community College in the fall. He graduated magna cum laude. Seagle was a member of the history and music (Tri-M) honor societies. He earned the Silver Service Award. The Silver Service Award recognizes students who have performed more than 100 hours of service in the community and was designated by a silver cord. Seagle is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Seagle.

Maureon Keyonta Tisdale-Couch will attend Lancaster Bible College in the fall. He will be a member of the Chargers basketball team. He earned the Friends of Fuqua Award. The Friends of Fuqua Award recognizes students who have performed more than 15 hours of service to the school. Tisdale-Couch is the son of Ms. Anishka Tisdale.