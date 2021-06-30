Firefighters battle warehouse fire

Firefighters from Kenbridge and Victoria Fire and Rescue battled a warehouse fire at 300 Elem Street in Kenbridge well into the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

According to Kenbridge Fire Chief Dickie Harris, the warehouse was full of hay when the fire started around 6 p.m. Friday evening, taking 51 firefighters to battle the blaze until around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Harris said the warehouse was fully involved when fire departments arrived on scene.

According to Harris the cause of the fire came from workers loading hay into the warehouse when a bale fell onto the hay loader exhaust igniting the fire.

The warehouse has been deemed a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.