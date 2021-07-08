Hero Day to be held at Appomattox

Hero Day will be held outdoors at the Wolfbane Performing Arts Center in Appomattox, Saturday July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grab a superhero cape, and celebrate all your favorite local and fictional heroes. Tickets for adults are $10 and children under 12 are $5. All proceeds will be used to support local arts programming.

Hero Day will feature a plethora of activities for kids of all ages: face painting, Jedi training, a dunk tank, meet and greets with characters from Disney to Marvel, games, music, and more. Costumes are encouraged, but are not required.

Local heroes will be celebrated at the event as well. Educators, historians, law enforcement agents, fire departments, and medical teams from Central Virginia will be on hand to meet and play games with the kids. The Feminine Project, a collective of local women empowering other women, will also be collecting tampons, pads, panty liners, and clean makeup bags to create emergency feminine hygiene kits for women in the greater Appomattox area.

For additional information, please visit www.wolfbane.org or call the Wolfbane box office Wednesday-Sunday at (434) 579-3542. Wolfbane can also be reached by email at boxoffice@wolfbane.org. For up to the minute updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Patreon, and Twitter.