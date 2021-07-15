Kenbridge to host July Jubilee

The Town of Kenbridge will host its July Jubilee Saturday, July 17, in the town park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event, founded in 2018, is free to the public and will feature a variety of foods, vendors and fun.

Tuesday, July 13, Town Manager Tony Matthews said the jubilee, while typically held around the Fourth of July, was pushed back to July 17 to allow residents to spend the holiday with their families. He hopes this year’s event will see a turnout of between 200 to 500 guests.

The July Jubilee is expected to include plenty of food options, including American staples such as burgers, hotdogs and fries, a taco truck, fish plates and more.

Vendors selling crafts and other goods as well as informational booths will be present Saturday. Town officials are also planning a “cruise in” for all types of cars and vehicles.

Officials also hope to offer a wide range of fun activities and games for kids, including face painting, outdoor bowling, extra large Jenga, cornhole, a bouncy house and more.

The day will include three on three soccer tournaments for all ages and a basketball tournament.

In addition, the Lunenburg Lightning football and cheer will hold signups Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the practice field in Kenbridge at 127 N. Maple St.