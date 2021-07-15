Virtual parenting session planned
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will host a virtual Community Out-Reach Education program via Zoom on parenting tips for resilient children. The session will be held Thursday, July 22, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The leader of the session will be Dr. Onaiza Anees, a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in children’s mental health. Learn some tips on how to empower your kids to be resilient even under tough circumstances.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded.
You Might Like
Community calendar for the week of July 15
The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for... read more