VCU Health tightens visitor restrictions

Two recent changes to visitation at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) include allowing an additional adult visitor for pediatric patients and opening visitation by advanced scheduling back up at The Hundley Center.

General Visitation Rules

All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge or armband.

All visitors must be always masked.

Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.

The second-floor lobby waiting area is reserved for outpatient surgical patients and their support person only. All other visitors will be asked to return to their car.

All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.

If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.

Inpatients

Visiting Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

One visitor (18 or older) allowed at a time per patient for all non-COVID patients. COVID-positive patients are still not allowed to have visitors unless they are pediatric patients.

Labor and Delivery unit: one adult visitor (18 or older) at a time, allowing one to spend the night.

Pediatric patients in all units: two adults (18 or older) visitor at a time, allowing one to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off. COVID-positive pediatric patients may have one parent or caregiver at a time.

Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.

Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.

To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient’s room number.

Outpatients and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments

Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Emergency Department Patients

Visitation is currently suspended except for the following circumstances:

o Pediatric patients: Up to two parents and/or legal guardians.

o Patients who are at the end of life or critical condition: The number of visitors are determined by the patient’s care team.

Hundley Center

Two visitors are allowed at a time for 30 minutes, and it must be scheduled in advance. Please call (434) 584-4570 or (434) 584-4579 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to schedule a visit for 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be of the utmost importance through this pandemic.