Bike lane project considered

As part of a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project, county officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a bike lane along Route 635 (Oral Oaks Road). Still, some citizens have expressed safety concerns.

“We ride bicycles a lot,” said Susie Long. “Route 635 is a dangerous road for cars and trucks, let alone bikes. People fly up and down that road. It’s not safe.”

The project is a part of VDOT’s Alternative Transportation Program.

Project documents estimate the project’s cost to be around $3 million, and the county will contribute a required local match of $600,000.

“I would do a different road rather than Route 635, said Kelly G Elliott. “People are careless on that road; I’ve been almost hit several times. I wouldn’t dare travel on a bike on that road.”

Peppi Schwartz Dayton, whose home is just off Route 635, says her son enjoys riding his bike. “A bike lane would be great and much safer,” Dayton said.

Katrina Wells believes that expanding the Tobacco Heritage Trail would be a better use of funds and a safer alternative.

Currently, the Tobacco Heritage Trail runs from Victoria to the Lunenburg County Airport.

Supervisors in Lunenburg County are slated to discuss the project at their meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Public input will be sought on the project, according to county officials.