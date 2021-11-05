Homecoming Court announced

Fuqua Upper School students recently selected the 2021-2022 Homecoming Court and Queen. The Homecoming court included: Freshman princess Caroline Krouse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gordon of Farmville and Dr. Chad Krouse of Richmond; Sophomore princess Avary Collins, daughter of Drs. Jon and Angela Collins of Halifax; Junior princess Kassidy Knott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Knott of Farmville; Senior princesses Samantha Dunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Jones of Cumberland and Mr. Edward Dunn of Henrico; Sarah Garceau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Garceau of Scottsville; and Meredith Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Schmidt of Rice.

The Homecoming Court was presented at the bonfire pep rally on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Meredith Schmidt was crowned Homecoming Queen 2021.

Meredith is a member of the math, science, English, history, Spanish, and theater honor societies. She is a member of the varsity cheerleading team where she serves as captain, as well as volleyball, basketball, softball and lacrosse teams. Meredith currently serves as the senior class president, vice-president for the Youth for Christ, reporter for the Falcon Fever Club, the president of the Ecology Club, a member of the Fuqua Ambassadors and the Youth in Government club. Meredith is also a member of the award-winning Fuqua School band and yearbook staff.