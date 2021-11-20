Milk and cookie decorating with Santa

Come out to Waverly Estate on Sunday, Dec. 5, to enjoy an afternoon with Santa and get the family in the Christmas spirit.

This year will be a little different than previous years. When you arrive, you will go straight to the greenhouse event building where the kids will fill out their Christmas list and pick up their Christmas cookie decorating kit and begin crafts and cookie decorating. Throughout the time doing crafts, your family will be called up to the loft for family and individual pictures with Santa. Santa will have a mask available for pictures if your family would like.

Your ticket price includes professional pictures of the kids and your family with Santa. The professional pictures will be emailed out to the email address provided when you purchase your tickets.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting https://waverly-estate-inc.square.site/.

The last day to buy tickets is Nov. 22