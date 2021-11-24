2021 KFS Volleyball Team successful season

The 2021 Kenston Forest varsity volleyball team completed a historic season last week. The Kavaliers finished 28-1 on the year winning the:

• VCC Regular Season Champions (25-0)

• VCC Tournament Champions (27-0)

In a state tournament play, they defeated Virginia Academy 3-2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Timberlake Christian School 3-1 in the state semi-final. Timberlake went on to win the state championship on Saturday, and the Lady Kavs were the only VISAA school to win a set against them all season.

• VCC 1st Team All Conference: Hanna Mahaney, Taylor Maione and Shelby Gunn

• VCC 2nd Team: Kieren McHugh

• VCC All-Academic: Shelby Gunn

• VCC Coach of the Year – KFS Coach Kenny Hardy

• VCC All Tournament Team: Kieren McHugh, Regan Tanner and Hanna Mahaney

• VCC Tournament MVP: Hanna Mahaney

For the first time in school history, KFS had two players selected to the VISAA first team all state team: Taylor Maione and Shelby Gunn

Notable season statistics listed below:

• Taylor Maione – 103 aces / 264 points off serve, 415 digs (school record), 54 assists

• Hanna Mahaney – 234 kills (.403 hitting %), 44 blocks (31 solo), 172 digs

• Shelby Gunn – 183 kills (.261 hitting %), 39 blocks (33 solo), 105 digs

• Regan Tanner – 65 aces / 188 points off serve, 730 assists (school record)

The Kavaliers were coached by Kenny Hardy and Assistant Coach Joe Maione.