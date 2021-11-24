Del. Wright donates books to LCPS

Delegate Tommy Wright visited both Kenbridge and Victoria Elementary Schools on Thursday, Nov. 11 and presented third graders at each school with a coloring book and fourth graders at each school with any activity book. These books will serve as a fun way for students to learn about the Virginia House of Delegates.

Wright also presented both schools with a book from the Virginia Farm Bureau. The book, PB& J Hooray by Janet Nolan, explores a peanut butter and jelly sandwich’s amazing journey from farm to table.

The Virginia Farm Bureau donates a book to each of the elementary schools each year.